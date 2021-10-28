Haverford Trust Co. Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.