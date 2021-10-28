Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) Short Interest Down 84.0% in October

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 36.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 328,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 88,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 107.8% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYACU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,689. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

