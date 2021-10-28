HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $480.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

