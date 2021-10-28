HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

