H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.63

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 485223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

