Head to Head Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

40.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.71 $355.32 million $1.83 12.37 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.77 $33.02 million $0.45 28.44

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CI Financial and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

CI Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 85.94%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than CI Financial.

Summary

CI Financial beats Vinci Partners Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

