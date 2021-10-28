Head-To-Head Analysis: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.19 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.48 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 16.53 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Gambling.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 0 7 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $55.71, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.76%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -29.26% N/A -8.09% Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Gambling.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.