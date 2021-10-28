Head-To-Head Comparison: Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 97.71%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A The Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77%

Risk and Volatility

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and The Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Westaim $24.85 million 12.09 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Summary

The Westaim beats Calmare Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

