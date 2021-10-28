Head to Head Comparison: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 13.66 $13.82 million $0.12 54.33 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandstorm Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 6 0 2.50 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.64, suggesting a potential upside of 78.51%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 27.74% 4.92% 4.81% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

