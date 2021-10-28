Head to Head Contrast: Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.47 -$53.00 million N/A N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $2.06 billion 3.97 $411.11 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cellcom Israel and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 12.35% 13.18% 4.66%

Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization beats Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

