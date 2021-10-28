Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.