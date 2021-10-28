Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,559,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after buying an additional 1,032,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,046,000 after buying an additional 732,929 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

