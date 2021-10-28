HedgeTrade Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $279.51 million and approximately $118,034.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003252 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00025561 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00016222 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023808 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

