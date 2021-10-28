Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $446.56

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.56 ($5.83) and traded as high as GBX 463 ($6.05). Helical shares last traded at GBX 463 ($6.05), with a volume of 125,449 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of £563.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

