Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $879.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

