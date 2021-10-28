Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Herman Miller by 125.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 40.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,166,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 41.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

