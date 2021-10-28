Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HES. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
NYSE:HES opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79.
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
