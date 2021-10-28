Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HES. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE:HES opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

