Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

