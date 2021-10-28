Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $348.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.