Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by 67.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.
Shares of HIFS stock opened at $348.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
