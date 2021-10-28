Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29. The firm has a market cap of £400.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

