HomeServe’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research note released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSV. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 854.50 ($11.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 924.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 981.37. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

