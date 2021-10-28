HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 51,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

