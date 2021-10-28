HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

