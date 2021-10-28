H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $54,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.