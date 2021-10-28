HSBC’s (HSBC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. HSBC has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HSBC by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HSBC by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.