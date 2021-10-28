Huang Li Purchases 2,557,173 Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Huang Li acquired 2,557,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,634.18 ($339,738.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get Image Resources alerts:

About Image Resources

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Image Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.