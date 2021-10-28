Huang Li Purchases 2,557,173 Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Huang Li acquired 2,557,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$475,634.18 ($339,738.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
About Image Resources
