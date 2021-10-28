HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $763.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $765.00.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upped their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $17.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $814.35. 383,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.07 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $693.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $9,175,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

