iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$85.50 at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$83.50.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$74.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.99. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.54 and a 52-week high of C$75.79.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.6499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

