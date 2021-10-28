Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 19,680.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Icanic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

