Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 19,680.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Icanic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Icanic Brands
