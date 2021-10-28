ICL Group (ICL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICL Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.