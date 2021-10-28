Ideagen’s (IDEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company has a market capitalization of £730.28 million and a PE ratio of 923.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.86.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

