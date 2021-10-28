IDEX Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $143.61 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00208439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00098691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

