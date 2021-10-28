IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

IG Design Group (LON:IGR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 148.00% from the stock’s current price.

IGR opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a 52 week low of GBX 246.70 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.31. The firm has a market cap of £242.15 million and a P/E ratio of 40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50.

In related news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

