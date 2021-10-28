IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,074,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
