IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,074,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

