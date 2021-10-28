IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM stock opened at C$48.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.88 and a 12 month high of C$48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

IGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.25.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.