IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $129.37. 93,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

