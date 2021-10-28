Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunic by 111.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,512. Immunic has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

