ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.80 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoGen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.12% of ImmunoGen worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

