Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Down 97.9% in October

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.17. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

