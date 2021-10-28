Imperial Oil (IMO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. 6,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

