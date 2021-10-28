Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ III opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Information Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Information Services Group worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

