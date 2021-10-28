Inherent Group LP Sells 182,700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Inherent Group LP cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.2% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,552,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,137. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

