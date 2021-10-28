Inherent Group LP Sells 2,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inherent Group LP trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,972,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 457,332 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,343,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 194,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

