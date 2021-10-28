Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,330,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

