Insider Buying: COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$1,979,803.08 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh bought 1,514,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,979,803.08 ($1,414,145.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from COG Financial Services’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.21%.

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.