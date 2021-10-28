Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Insider Purchases $115,345.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 2,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,400.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,554.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.