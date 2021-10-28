Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Sells 521 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,700.00.

ALG opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $150.52. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.87 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

