Insider Selling: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$845,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,626,299.41.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,370,050.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$233.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.