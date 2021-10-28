Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $21,986.20 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

