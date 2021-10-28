Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $179,432.28 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40.
CRM opened at $295.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $299.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
