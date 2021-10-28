Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $179,432.28 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $313,574.40.

CRM opened at $295.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $299.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.